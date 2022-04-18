ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

Former Aggies Great Ed Jasper Passes Away at 49

By Matt Galatzan
All Aggies
All Aggies
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jiJhN_0fCsjboo00

A former Aggie great has passed away, leaving behind a legacy in College Station

Former Texas A&M and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ed Jasper passed away Friday in Tyler, Texas. He was 49.

Before his time at Texas A&M, Jasper was a star at the high school level in Tyler, Texas at Troup High School.

“Ed was a tremendous asset to the Troup community,” Troup athletic director John Eastman said, via the Troup Morning Telegraph. “Ed and his brother Shane (president of the Troup ISD school board) have a tremendous compassion for the school and the community. It is a loss for our school and community. He will be missed.”

During his time in College Station, Jasper was one of the more impactful athletes at the university, winning the Aggie Heart Award in 1996.

Per the university, the Heart Award is presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage.

The Aggie Heart Award winner is the player who extends himself to the fullest every time he dons his football gear, regardless of the situation, be it in practice or a game. The Heart Award is voted upon by the players of the football team.

After his time with the Aggies, Jasper played nine seasons in the NFL, including six with the Falcons from 1999-2004. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles and spent two seasons in Philly before jetting off to Atlanta.

Jasper spent one final season with the Oakland Raiders before retiring at the end of the 2005 season. He recorded 17 sacks in his NFL career.

He is survived by many friends and family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4EVh_0fCsjboo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1sE9_0fCsjboo00

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have the most satisfying end to the 2021 season. The Cowboys, winners of the NFC East, were one-and-done in the playoffs, losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott and the Cowboys have a sour taste in their...
NFL
Popculture

Russell Wilson and Ciara Just Made a Massive Purchase

Now that Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the former Seattle Seahawks player and his wife Ciara are officially making Colorado their new home. TMZ reports the "Goodies" singer and Quarterback have just plunked paid $25 million on a new Denver mansion. The single-family home sits on 5.34 acres and is just a 24-minute drive from the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium where the team plays their games. The 20,060 square foot estate has plenty of room for the power couple and their three children: Sienna, Win, and a son, Future from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.
NFL
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
City
College Station, TX
City
Troup, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Troup, TX
Sports
City
Tyler, TX
College Station, TX
Football
Troup, TX
Football
City
Star, TX
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Jasper
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Texas A M#Troup High School#Troup Isd School Board#The Aggie Heart Award#The Heart Award#The Philadelphia Eagles
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Sports
Texas A&M University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Partner Of Deion Sanders

Hopefully everyone who is celebrating the holiday on Sunday is able to do so with friends and family members. For Deion Sanders, he’s likely celebrating with his longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds. The former NFL star turned college football head coach has been dating Edmonds for years. Deion and Tracey,...
NFL
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
676
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy