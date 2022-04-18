Former Aggies Great Ed Jasper Passes Away at 49

A former Aggie great has passed away, leaving behind a legacy in College Station

Former Texas A&M and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ed Jasper passed away Friday in Tyler, Texas. He was 49.

Before his time at Texas A&M, Jasper was a star at the high school level in Tyler, Texas at Troup High School.

“Ed was a tremendous asset to the Troup community,” Troup athletic director John Eastman said, via the Troup Morning Telegraph. “Ed and his brother Shane (president of the Troup ISD school board) have a tremendous compassion for the school and the community. It is a loss for our school and community. He will be missed.”

During his time in College Station, Jasper was one of the more impactful athletes at the university, winning the Aggie Heart Award in 1996.

Per the university, the Heart Award is presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage.

The Aggie Heart Award winner is the player who extends himself to the fullest every time he dons his football gear, regardless of the situation, be it in practice or a game. The Heart Award is voted upon by the players of the football team.

After his time with the Aggies, Jasper played nine seasons in the NFL, including six with the Falcons from 1999-2004. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles and spent two seasons in Philly before jetting off to Atlanta.

Jasper spent one final season with the Oakland Raiders before retiring at the end of the 2005 season. He recorded 17 sacks in his NFL career.

He is survived by many friends and family.

