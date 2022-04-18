ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Returns to UCLA Men's Basketball, Opts Not To Enter NBA Draft

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5uz3_0fCsjPAy00

One of the Bruins' core pieces is coming back for his senior year in Westwood rather than going pro alongside Peyton Watson.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Bruins are getting their stat sheet stuffer and program cornerstone back for one last ride.

Guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. announced he is returning to UCLA men's basketball for the 2022-2023 season in a video on social media Monday afternoon, delaying his declaration for the NBA Draft until next spring. Jaquez led the Bruins in points, rebounds and steals both this season and last season, leading the way for a team that made the Final Four and Sweet 16 in back-to-back years.

In his announcement video, Jaquez cited wanting to win UCLA’s 12th championship as one of the deciding factors in him electing to return for his senior campaign.

Jaquez was one of the five finalists for the Julius Erving Award this season, given to the nation's top small forward, but two of the others have already declared for the NBA Draft and the winner, Duke's Wendell Moore Jr., could be pro-bound as well.

UCLA lost guard/forward Peyton Watson to the 2022 NBA Draft Pool on Tuesday and guard/forward Jake Kyman to the transfer portal two weeks earlier, but with Jaquez's return, the program will still have to shed another scholarship player in order to make room for the three incoming freshmen.

Ever since coach Mick Cronin arrived in 2019, Jaquez has been part of UCLA's core, standing in as the headliner in the coach's first recruiting class with the program. Jaquez is averaging 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game across his collegiate career, picking up All-Pac-12 First Team and Second Team honors in addition to two nods to the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team.

“Jaime has been a tremendous and tenacious player in our program for three years, and we are thrilled that he will come back for his senior season in Westwood,” Cronin said in a statement released by the team. “Jaime has a chance to go down with so many other great Bruins in UCLA history who have played four seasons in front of the Pauley Pavilion faithful.”

Jaquez first broke onto the scene at the 2019 Maui Invitational, when Cronin inserted him into the starting lineup against Michigan State and never looked back. Jaquez has started in 89 of the Bruins' last 91 games since the end of that nonconference tournament – he came off the bench in the home finale his freshman year in order for Alex Olesinski to get the start on Senior Day, then missed one game due to injury this past January.

Working through several ankle and head injuries as a junior, Jaquez largely retained his do-it-all, iron man status by powering through those bumps and bruises all year long.

Jaquez notched career highs across nearly every per game, per 40 minute, per 100 possession and advanced statistical category despite those injuries. The 6-foot-7 wing ended the regular season on a tear, guiding his team to a 8-1 stretch ahead of the Pac-12 championship game, but his production slowly dropped once the postseason began.

After scoring 23 points in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals against Washington State, Jaquez's next five performances ended with 19 points, 18 points, 15 points, 15 points and finally 10 points in a Sweet 16 loss to North Carolina. Jaquez suffered his third ankle sprain of the year six days prior to that do-or-die contest, and after lifting UCLA to a multi-score lead midway through the second half, he missed his final nine shot attempts of the night before watching that advantage turn into a late deficit.

By returning to Westwood for another season, Jaquez has a chance to erase those misses and replace them with some big time makes come March Madness 2023. Jaquez has already appeared in nine NCAA tournament games with the Bruins, averaging 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game in those contests.

Jaquez returning for another year means he will overlap in Westwood with his younger sister Gabriela, a McDonald's All-American who is set to join UCLA women's basketball in the fall. The younger Jaquez committed to the Bruins last summer, planting the seed for Jaime to come back for a fourth year.

The Jaquez siblings will now have a chance to take Westwood by storm together, one making a push to go out on top while the other takes her first steps at the next level.

The Bruins now await the decisions of guard Johnny Juzang, guard Jules Bernard, forward Cody Riley and center Myles Johnson, needing one to leave in order to meet the NCAA's scholarship requirements.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA World Is Shocked By Kevin Durant Tonight

The NBA world can’t seem to believe what it’s seeing from the Brooklyn Nets superstar on Wednesday evening. Durant, arguably the best player in the world, has been frustrated by the Celtics’ pressure defense in Game 2 of the first round series. The Nets superstar has turned the ball over five times, while making just four shots from the field.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Person
Julius Erving
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ucla Bruins#March Madness#Ucla Men S Basketball#The Nba Draft#The Julius Erving Award#Nba Draft Pool
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
Distractify

Why Do the Celtics Have "24" on Their Jerseys? Details

With the 2022 NBA Playoffs underway, the Boston Celtics are prepared to test their mettle throughout the event. The green and white clad basketball players face off against the Brooklyn Nets in their efforts to take home glory. But their traditional jerseys feature a subtle tribute to a legendary player....
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

ESPN Predicts No. 1 Seeds For 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Tournament just ended two weeks ago, but it’s not too soon to take a very, very early look ahead at the 2023 field. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi officially dropped his first 2023 bracketology on Tuesday. Admittedly, it’s impossible to accurately project next season with so many transfer and NBA Draft decisions still to be made, a fact that Lunardi concedes himself.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
744
Followers
852
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy