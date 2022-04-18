VA: MAN HIKES APPALACHIAN TRAIL FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION

Related
Beaumont veteran to spend 6 months hiking Appalachian Trail, fundraising for Wounded Warrior Project
BEAUMONT, Texas — A veteran from Beaumont will soon step off on the journey of a lifetime. Donald Root plans to spend the next six months hiking the Appalachian Trail while raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project. It'll be quite the trek, but Root said he's ready, and...
WLOS.com
Prescribed burns planned for Pisgah & Nantahala Forests; Parts of Appalachian Trail closed
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — There are two prescribed burns planned for Western North Carolina on Monday, March 21. According to the U.S. Forest Service - National Forests in North Carolina, a prescribed burn for about 894 acres near Wayah Bald is planned for the day. Parts of the Appalachian Trail will be closed as a result, including between Wayah Bald and Burningtown Gap.
Mercury
A trek toward love: Two people meet and find love hiking the Appalachian Trail start to finish
In a movie or television show, “meet-cute” is the word used to describe two characters’ first meeting that eventually leads to a romantic connection. Mikaela Kostrubiak, 28, and Ben Van-Kooten, 32, have a captivating and courageous story of how they met while hiking more than 2,000 miles along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail.
10 Charming Small Towns to Visit Along the Appalachian Trail
There are a lot of small towns in America to love, and if you're planning to hike the Appalachian Trail, you'll soon get a front-row seat to some of the best. Hopping on and off the trail to visit a few of these quaint communities can add time to your expedition, but trust us, it will make the trip all the more worthwhile. Keep reading to discover 10 of our favorite small towns along the 2,190-mile trail, perfect for both "thru-hikers" or those just visiting the AT for a day hike.
Wild Horse to Be Domesticated After Well-Meaning Tourists Took It From Cape Lookout National Seashore
A newborn wild horse that was taken off of North Carolina’s Cape Lookout National Seashore by visitors will have to be raised in captivity. According to The Charlotte Observer, the foal began following a group of people on March 26th. And continued to trail them for two straight hours. The situation concerned the parkgoers because there were no other horses around.
Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho
Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
Tri-City Herald
29-year-old snowboarder who ‘made life a little brighter’ dies at Montana resort
Chandler Pelletier loved the feeling of sliding down a snowy, ice-covered hill, his sister said. The 29-year-old spent lots of time in the mountains and worked at the Big Sky Resort in Montana, according to his social media. On Wednesday, March 23, he was found unresponsive on Lone Mountain at...
Moose Charges at Alaskan Snowmobiler in Wild Footage
You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
'Magic mushrooms' for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives
The medicinal use of hallucinogenic mushrooms is making inroads in U.S. states as military veterans advocate for the therapeutic value of psychedelic drugs, including in conservative states like Utah, Texas and Oklahoma.
If You’re Hiking in Idaho and Hear This Sound, Getaway
Are you expecting a loud roar? Possibly you would expect the animal to hiss. Not in this case. I came across this video on Vimeo. It’s a female lion recorded by a wildlife camera. She started chirping at one point. Like your own house cat often does when looking out the window at birds. She even sounds like a bird.
Chronic Wasting Disease expands into Lycoming County, some border counties
The population-threatening Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) continues its spread across Pennsylvania with a most recent detection in deer at a captive facility in Lycoming County in 2022. A Disease Management Area (DMA) is now in place across area counties, including portions of Lycoming, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia and Sullivan counties. In total, the DMA extends about 460 square miles, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The fatal neurological disease can decimate...
Report: Red states fared better during, after COVID-19 crisis compared to blue states
(The Center Square) – Red states fared better than blue states did during and after state lockdowns and in their governments’ response to the COVID-19 crisis last year, a new analysis published by the Committee To Unleash Prosperity has found. The report, which was also published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, evaluated how states balanced the health of their citizens with other policies. The report compared which state policies minimized or maximized job losses and created long-term educational setbacks or benefits for school-aged...
OK: EMPLOYERS RESPOND TO NEW OK ABORTION BILL
Major corporations address Oklahoma's new, near-total abortion ban, saying it's bad for business
Bangor Daily News
Paddling the St. George River’s rapids is so treacherous even a deer needed rescuing
For the past five years, the Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society has held the Skip Pendleton Memorial Trip on the St. George River each spring. Skip, who passed away in 2017, was an exceptional outdoorsman who twice crossed the United States on a bike and completed a transatlantic voyage in a sailboat. He was active as a trailblazer in his hometown of Belfast and several trails now exist due to his efforts. Later in life, he found whitewater. Skip joined the Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society and learned to kayak and canoe in his 70s, the consummate senior not acting his age.
Agriculture Online
Bird flu found in 29 states, from Idaho to Pennsylvania
Laboratory tests confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in three additional states, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Utah, with losses in domestic flocks nearing 27.4 million birds, said the Agriculture Department. The first outbreak in Pennsylvania, at an egg farm in Lancaster County, was announced two days after the state banned poultry shows at county and local fairs for 60 days.
Capital-Star Q+A: Nathan Reigner, Pa.’s first Director of Outdoor Recreation
To learn more about him, the role, and the future of outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania, the Capital-Star joined Reigner on a hike in Weiser State Forest in northeastern Dauphin County. The post Capital-Star Q+A: Nathan Reigner, Pa.’s first Director of Outdoor Recreation appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
'Rural is not dying': Quality of life is driving migration to Montana, says survey
Montanans throughout the state are feeling the population squeeze as affordable housing evaporates and newcomers bring in wealth and remote work from other states. The change isn’t just the talk of the town, but has also promoted a number of research initiatives to determine where people are coming from and why they’re choosing Montana. Results from a newly published survey showed that most of Montana’s migrants, both from out of state and within, are giving rural communities a try for quality of life reasons, according...
For the Best National Parks, Head West from Minnesota
Minnesota has plenty of great state parks. But the state has just one national park. That is Voyageurs National Park. Unfortunately, Voyageurs did not make the top ten list from Trip Advisor of the best national parks in the country. Many of the top ten destinations are a fairly simple, daylong drive from Minnesota. My kids went on an outdoors excursion last year and visited several scenic spots in Wyoming and Colorado.
Acadia National Park in Maine: Everything You Need to Plan Your Trip from Lodging, Camping and Views
Outsider’s national parks team breaks down what to do, see, and where to stay while making the best of your Acadia National Park trip in Maine. Ready to take the North Atlantic’s crown jewel for all it’s worth? Famous for breathtaking sunrises, impressive coastal cliffs, and gorgeous mountain forests, few places offer as much as Acadia in a single park. Which is why millions of visitors flock in from around the world every single year. Due to this diversity and challenging landscape, however, Acadia shouldn’t be tackled blindly or taken lightly.
Book Review: Lost on a Mountain in Maine
A 12-year-old boy gets separated from the Boy Scout troop he was hiking with on Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park, Maine. He would wander in the wilderness for nine days. Mount Katahdin's Knife Edge.Picture by Jon Legere, used with permission.
