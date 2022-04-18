IA: RESTAURANT KNOWN FOR HOSTING POLITICIANS

Related
The death of the Iowa caucuses might ultimately help Democrats
The Democratic National Committee is shaking up its presidential nomination calendar, meaning Iowa could be booted from its position as the first-in-the-nation nominating contest for Democrats. While it will be months before we know which, if any, substantive changes to the calendar actually take hold, this could overturn customs of...
GOP-appointed judge overrules independent panel to block Democrat from crucial Senate race
A Republican judge ruled on Sunday that Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat seeking to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, will no longer appear on Iowa's primary ballot, overruling a previous state decision that ensured her name would appear. Finkenauer called the ruling a "massive gift to Washington Republicans," saying...
Ohio Republicans beg Trump to reconsider JD Vance endorsement
Nearly three dozen Republican officials in Ohio are pleading with former President Donald Trump to reconsider his reported planned endorsement of author J.D. Vance in the Ohio Senate GOP primary.
Judge bars former Rep. Abby Finkenauer from Democratic Senate primary ballot in Iowa
Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer, the biggest-name Democrat running for the Senate in Iowa, should not be allowed on the primary ballot because of problems with three signatures on her nominating petition, a state judge ruled. Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie issued the ruling Sunday night after two Republicans argued...
Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel
Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
Ex-Trump aide running for Congress voted in 2 primaries in 2016
Matt Mowers, a former Trump administration official turned Republican congressional candidate in New Hampshire, voted twice during the 2016 primary elections, "potentially violating federal voting law and leaving him at odds with the Republican Party's intense focus on 'election integrity,'" The Associated Press reported Tuesday. Specificially, Mowers, who is running...
Iowa Supreme Court rules Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer will remain on primary ballot after GOP challenge
Finkenauer called the GOP effort "meritless partisan attacks" that were "orchestrated by Washington Republicans and allies of Senator Grassley."
DNC sets criteria to decide who will hold first presidential nominating contests in 2024
The Democratic National Committee on Wednesday began the process for determining which states will hold the party's first presidential nominating contests in 2024 — which could knock Iowa out of its traditional first-in-the-nation slot. The DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee (RBC) approved a resolution outlining the criteria that the...
Iowa's caucus future gets murkier
Members of the Democratic National Committee voiced support Monday for 2024 presidential nominating procedures under review that could dislodge Iowa from its five-decades status as the caucus starting point. Why it matters: The road to the presidency may be rerouted. The drafted criteria would put Iowa's financial advantage and political...
High profile Democrats on this year’s ballot break with Biden on lifting immigration restrictions
With just over a month to go until President Biden’s administration rescinds a Trump-era pandemic restriction known as Title 42 that severely restricted the ability of migrants to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum, some high profile Democrats running in the 2022 elections are voicing serious concerns. "Right...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Re-Election Could Be Disqualified After Judge Ruling
Greene's attorney called the effort to disqualify her from running for Congress as "fundamentally antidemocratic."
GOP candidate Charles Herbster accused of groping several women, including Nebraska state senator, report says
Charles Herbster, a frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Nebraska and a Trump-backed candidate, has been accused of groping a sitting GOP state senator and seven other women, the Nebraska Examiner reported.In its investigation, the outlet alleges that Mr Herbster inappropriately touched eight women in separate incidents dating back to 2017 and spanning to this year.Mr Herbster, who is currently on a three-city campaign tour in his bid for governor and was joined Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr, has denied the allegations.One of the women who confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that the GOP candidate for governor had touched...
D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republicans blast Biden for inflation
Iowa’s D.C. delegation was home this week, as both the House and Senate were adjourned. Rep. Cindy Axne appeared alongside President Joe Biden at an event in Menlo, Iowa, and several Republican members attended the Iowa Prayer Breakfast with Gov. Kim Reynolds. But though the delegation was away from...
Louisiana Residents Voice Frustrations Over Easter Sunday Mess Left at New Orleans Lakefront
Many Louisiana residents are voicing their opinions on social media after photos were posted of the aftermath that was Easter Sunday out at the New Orleans Lakefront. While the photos do show some attempts at putting food and other items in actual trash cans, many shots show what is being perceived as an absolute mess.
Rep. Greg Murphy: Democrats Are Trying To Transform The U.S. By Leaving Our Southern Border Unguarded
North Carolina Republican Congressman Greg Murphy joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to provide insight on why the Biden administration has not taken the steps necessary to secure the U.S. Southern border. “I’m part of the Border Caucus and Secretary Mayorkas, and I’ll give him credit for this, actually...
87% of Americans live in a county that has voted for the same party in the past three presidential elections
Almost 9 in 10 Americans live in a county that has voted for the same party in the past three presidential elections. Ballotpedia describes these as either Solid Democratic or Solid Republican counties, depending on the party that voters there supported. After the 2020 presidential election, 288 million Americans lived...
Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Some Americans Eligible for More Money
Five states have previously passed legislation that will provide eligible residents with additional economic payments after the April 18 tax-filing deadline.
Fliers, subway riders shed masks: 'Feel free to burn them'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Travelers shed their masks and cheered as pilots and conductors announced that a federal judge in Florida had struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. “Feel free to burn them at will,” a New Jersey conductor told passengers...
Attorneys general coalition suing Biden administration over end of Title 42 grows to 21 states
(The Center Square) – Ten days after three attorneys general sued the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over its plan to terminate the immigration-related public health authority known as Title 42, their lawsuit now includes 21 states as plaintiffs. Arizona AG Mark Brnovich, Louisiana AG Jeff Landry, and Missouri AG Eric Schmitt sued the CDC April 4. Now, the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming...
