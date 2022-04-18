Miller_Jonah.jpg

Related
Oregon men's basketball adds transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy from Colorado
The rebuilding of Oregon men's backcourt continues, this time with a familiar face. The Ducks dipped into the transfer portal and added point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy to its men's basketball roster Monday, as the former Colorado player announced on Instagram that he was coming to Oregon. ...
Briggs: Here goes nothing, our top 10 area college football games of 2022
Sparrows singing. Lilacs blooming. Pipes freezing. Spring is in the air, and that can mean only one thing: It’s time to start making plans for ... football season. As always, we’re here to help with our annual ranking of the best college games of local interest. Here goes nothing:
Southern California 2023 OT Rhino Tapa'atoutai commits to Arizona Wildcats
Arizona has landed its first offensive lineman for the 2023 recruiting class. Siaosi "Rhino" Tapa'atoutai, a 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pound offensive tackle from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, committed to the Wildcats Monday night on Twitter. Tapa'atoutai also had offers from San Diego State, Colorado, Hawaii, UNLV and New...
BYU basketball is reportedly losing 2 significant contributors
Less than a week after reports about BYU men’s basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess leaving to join the University of Utah’s coaching staff, the Cougars will reportedly have some more holes to fill on the roster as well. BYU forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George will enter the...
USC basketball recruit Aaliyah Gayles shot multiple times at party
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Pendleton's Jennings is taking his talents to BYU
PENDLETON — Sam Jennings spent a good amount of time looking at colleges and what they had to offer. Pendleton’s elite javelin thrower knew he found the right place at BYU, and the fact that Provo, Utah, has a half dozen or so miniature golf courses sweetened the deal.
Oregon Ducks’ Micah Williams runs world-leading time in 100 meters
Oregon Ducks sprinter Micah Williams clocked a world-leading 9.83 seconds in the 100 meters on Saturday to win the invitational event at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California. Even though Williams’ time was wind-aided (plus-2.5), it still is a personal best and is tied for the seventh-fastest all-conditions time...
Big Sky men's hoops notebook: Who's out and who's in as league teams fill rosters
MISSOULA — This time of year in college basketball is full of movement. The creation of the NCAA transfer portal in 2018 made finding a new spot a bit more streamlined. Plus the passing of new rules helped. Gone are the days when transfers had to sit out immediately...
College Performers of the Week powered by Rapsodo: James Leow, Arizona State
James Leow didn’t earn a spot on Arizona State’s five-man roster for the Thunderbird Collegiate. Instead, he played as an individual and left with the trophy. Leow went low each day, signing for rounds of 67-66-66 at ASU’s Papago Golf Course in Phoenix to finish at 14 under, two shots clear of runners-up Caden Fioroni from UNLV and New Mexico’s Bastien Amat. The Sun Devils finished second to team of the week Oklahoma, who set a program record with their fifth win of the season.
Arizona Cardinals mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off yet another late-season meltdown under head coach Kliff Kingsbury. After starting the season 7-0,
UA men's tennis team beats Washington to claim first Pac-12 title in program history
The Arizona Wildcats are Pac-12 men's tennis champions for the first time ever, capping a perfect run through the league's regular-season schedule with a 4-1 win at Washington on Sunday in Seattle. No. 14-ranked UA (20-5, 7-0 Pac-12) finishes a half-game ahead of USC (18-5, 7-1). UA beat the Trojans...
Oregon Ducks baseball reenters Top 25 after sweeping Washington Huskies
After winning five consecutive games and sweeping the Washington Huskies over the weekend, the Oregon Ducks baseball team has reentered the Top 25. Following the past two weeks of being unranked, Oregon (24-11, 10-5 Pac-12) is ranked 20th in the D1Baseball rankings. The Ducks also are tied with Oregon State for first place in the Pac-12 standings. This week, the Beavers are ranked second in the D1 Baseball rankings.
Williams Field football dealt another blow as WR Kyler Kasper reclassifies to play at Oregon next season
Gilbert Williams Field figured to have one of the state's most potent passing games next football season. But the Black Hawks now are without QB C.J. Tiller and WR Kyler Kasper. Tiller, who has a three-star rating with offers from Boise State, Utah State and San Diego State, transferred out of state to a...
