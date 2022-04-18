Miller_Jonah.jpg

James Leow didn’t earn a spot on Arizona State’s five-man roster for the Thunderbird Collegiate. Instead, he played as an individual and left with the trophy. Leow went low each day, signing for rounds of 67-66-66 at ASU’s Papago Golf Course in Phoenix to finish at 14 under, two shots clear of runners-up Caden Fioroni from UNLV and New Mexico’s Bastien Amat. The Sun Devils finished second to team of the week Oklahoma, who set a program record with their fifth win of the season.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO