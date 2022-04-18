WTAMU students win several grand prize awards at national competition

Students from the West Texas A&M University chapter of the National Electronic Media Association (NEMA) won seven grand prize awards in the 59th Annual National Undergraduate Student Electronic Media Competition.

WT students won 14 awards at NEMA, formerly known as the National Broadcasting Society. Seven submitted student projects won a national grand prize, and seven additional projects earned an honorable mention.

"The significance for the students in winning these awards is that their work has been recognized as being the best among their peers in a particular category. ... It reinforces the fact that the hands-on approach that WT uses in its Media Communication program is effective and benefits the students in a number of ways," said Michael McFarland, assistant professor of media communication for WTAMU.

Sophia Britto, a senior digital communication and media major from Amarillo and NEMA chapter president, worked on the WT Advanced Video Production group that won three grand prize awards. She also received an honorable mention for her work in the Video Promo category on “Welcome to Canyon” along with Pedro Lama-Colon, a recent graduate from Bedford.

In a news release, Britto said: “Receiving awards for any of my work is kind of a reminder that I’m doing better than I realize I am. ... The competition motivates me to work harder and encourages me to pursue creative projects I otherwise wouldn’t have a reason to try.”

Jacob Toon, a junior digital communication and media major, and Jordan Conde, a sophomore digital communication and media major, won the Video Instructional / Corporate / Promotional Production category with their “City of Canyon Budget Video.”

Other student award winners, who are all digital communication and media majors, are junior Karree Belmares, junior Carson Bradley, and senior Rachel Widder.

Junior Isaiah Tanner, program director for KWTS, spoke about his involvement in the competitions and recognitions.

"I'm pretty proud to have received this recognition. With the KWTS awards, I was especially proud because a lot of those individuals hadn't used any audio software before, so that was exciting to see them be recognized for that," Tanner said.

The Grand Prizes awarded to WT students include:

Video Instructional/Corporate/Promotional Production: “City of Canyon Budget Video” by Jordan Conde and Jacob Toon;

Audio PSAs: “Dance” PSA by KWTS Production Team;

Audio Station Imaging: “When I Am in My Car” promo by KWTS Production Team;

Audio Studio or Live Performance Segment: “One Sessions by Darby Sparkman: ‘Drink with Jones’” by WT Advanced Production Class;

Video Entertainment and/or Music Program: “One Sessions by Darby Sparkman” by WT Advanced Production Class;

Video Studio or Live Performance Segment: “One Sessions by Darby Sparkman: ‘Drink with Jones’” by WT Advanced Production Class;

and Video Program Opener: “Portraits of Dance 2021 Opener” by Maroon Production.