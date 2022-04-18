ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Diane Postler-Slattery and Don Slattery memorial service set for Tuesday

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m76JQ_0fCsifSL00
Diane Postler-Slattery and Don Slattery (Photo provided)

A public celebration of life honoring the late MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery and her late husband, Don Slattery, will take place Tuesday, April 19, at Midland Center for the Arts.

Beginning at 3:45 p.m., those in attendance are invited to participate in an honor walk welcoming the couple's cremated remains to the Center for the Arts. A visitation will be from 4-5:45 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. The service will feature remarks from colleagues, friends and family.

For those unable to participate in person, the 6 p.m. service will be livestreamed on the Midland Center for the Arts website at www.midlandcenter.org

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
890
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy