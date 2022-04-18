F.N.B.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $53 million.

The Pittsburgh-based bank said it had earnings of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $331.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $312.4 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312.5 million.

