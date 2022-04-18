ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A Florida judge overturns the CDC's mask mandate for planes and other public transit

By Ken Barcus
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
A federal judge in Florida has ruled that the federal mask mandate on planes, trains, buses and other modes of public transportation is "unlawful." U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle...

Connecticut Public

While the transporation mask mandate ruling is appealed, is public health at risk?

For the moment, the CDC cannot order you but does advise you to mask up on public transit. That's the most the agency can do while the Justice Department appeals a ruling against a mask mandate. Many airlines and public transportation systems have made masks optional this week. So what is the effect on public health? We're going to talk it through with Dr. Tom Frieden, who was the CDC director from 2009 to 2017 and is now the president of the health organization Resolve to Save Lives. Good morning.
IMMIGRATION
Connecticut Public

DOJ may appeal mandate ruling, if the CDC says masks are still needed

Airports look very different this morning than they did a week ago. People's masks are off unless they choose to wear them. A federal judge in Florida disallowed the federal mask mandate for public transit. The CDC is deciding what it thinks of this. It is considering whether the mandate should continue for public health. And if it should, the Biden administration may appeal. In a moment, we'll ask what the law says. But we begin with the voices of air travelers around the country.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

The DOJ will appeal the recent mask ruling by a federal judge

Don't put those masks away just yet. The U.S. Justice Department said it's appealing the ruling by a federal judge that voided the mask mandate for public transportation. DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley said a notice of appeal had been filed in light of the determination by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that wearing a mask "remains necessary to protect the public health."
CONGRESS & COURTS
13 ON YOUR SIDE

TSA extends federal mask mandate for public transportation

MICHIGAN, USA — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the federal mask mandate for public transportation through April 18. "At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th," the TSA said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

