Loan commitment could bump U.S. battery market

Denver is offering residents at least $400 in instant rebates on the purchase of an e-bike.What's happening: The city's Climate Action Rebate program launches today, and it can save people thousands of dollars on energy efficient, electricity-powered equipment, such as heat pumps, water heaters, solar panels, electric vehicle charging wiring and more.Low-income residents can get larger rebates and potentially have the full cost of their energy-efficient appliances covered.The goal is to entice homeowners to replace natural gas-powered and dated appliances with electric versions.The big picture: The program is one element of the city's five-year plan to address climate change. Denver...

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO