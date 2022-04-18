ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, LA

Loan commitment could bump U.S. battery market

By Alan Neuhauser
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

The U.S. Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office (LPO) on Monday announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to expand production capacity for a critical minerals plant in Louisiana. Why it matters: The loan, if finalized, would...

