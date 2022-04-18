ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Domenica (Dolly) DiMeo

Bristol Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomenica (Dolly) DiMeo, 86, of Simsbury, formally of Bristol and Burlington, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at John Dempsey Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Vito and Catarina Giovinazzo. Dolly sadly leaves behind Richard J. DiMeo, her husband of 64 years, and were known to all as...

www.bristolpress.com

Bristol Press

Bernadette C. Dickau

Bernadette C. Dickau, 79, of Holiday, FL, formerly of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She was born on Nov. 24, 1942 in Bronx, NY, daughter of the late Stephen and Eileen (Kirshner) McHugh. Bernadette was the loving wife of Arthur Paul Dickau, who passed away in 1999....
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Lisa Lavoie

Lisa Lavoie, 50, went home to Jesus on April 12, 2022 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut after a courageous fight with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Lavoie. Lisa was born in Waterbury on June 12, 1971 to Penelope (Mathes) Sobelewski and the late Stephen Longfellow. She was a graduate of Bristol Central High School and Briarwood College. She had been employed by Danbury Hospital for many years. She had a love for Disney, Star Wars and the Marvel Universe. In her free time she enjoyed gardening and photography. She had a tremendous love for Jesus and volunteering at her church, Vox Church in Middletown. In addition to her husband and mother, Lisa is survived by her step-daughter, Elizabeth Lavoie, her sister Amy Gallagher and her husband Chad of Ivoryton, and step-siblings: Scott Sobolewski and his wife Ruth of Avon, Jill Sobolewski of New York, and Dr. Robin Sobolewski and her husband Ralph Gross of Pennsylvania, Bruce Cyr and his wife Sue of Southington, her uncle Milo Mathes, Jr. of Bristol, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her step-father Alexander Sobolewski and step-mother Rowena Longfellow. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Vox Church, 653 S Main St, Middletown. The family will receive visitors prior from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. The family has requested attendees to wear their favorite Disney, Marvel Star Wars or Jesus themed shirt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Oncology Department at MidState Medical Center or Vox Church. The Bailey Family Funeral Homes have been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com .
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Deborah Ann Zajac

Deborah Ann Zajac, 74, of Terryville, loving wife of Robert E. Zajac, passed away at home on Sunday, April 17, 2022, with her loving husband at her side. Deborah was born on Nov. 19, 1947, the beloved daughter of the late John & Helen Klimkoski. Deborah was a class of ’65 graduate of Terryville High. She worked for many years as a supervisor for the Hartford Insurance Company. Deborah also worked for Bristol ARC as a job coach. She loved working with her clients, and they loved working with her. Deborah was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Curvy

Sweet, confident, curious – that’s Curvy! This beautiful 4-year-old girl is at the Connecticut Humane Society and looking for her new home. She is always happy to receive affection, and even comes if you call her! (Well, most of the time!) She may even roll over for you!
PETS
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at Tom Maghini

Today’s garble has no theme, because I have nothing prepared and I’m going with what comes off the top of my head. How about that Tom! I haven’t seen him in some time, probably because of the pandemic and I always enjoyed running into him at a sports event or Boys and Girls Club function. A graduate of the former Mary A. Callen School, I first came across his name years ago when I was reviewing basketball results in the Press from one of his grammar school games.
Bristol Press

Bristol man impaled by horseshoe stake

BRISTOL – A local man suffered a serious injury Monday when he was impaled while doing yard work. Firefighters and medics were dispatched to 59 Meadowbrook Drive around 12:36 p.m. following the accident. Fire Chief Richard Hart said a man in his 50s was raking his yard when he tripped over the edge of a horseshoe pit and fell backward onto the stake.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Scott Edward Anderson, 60, 489 Wolcott St. Apt. 76, Bristol, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive upon right. Michael Fagan, 39, 8 Pumpkin Ln., Norwalk, creating a public disturbance. Elisha Joy Krewson, 31, 192 Main St. Apt. 7, Bristol, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

United Way of West Central Connecticut holds pop-up food drive

BRISTOL – United Way of West Central Connecticut held a pop-up food drive to benefit local food pantries Thursday, citing a need to address increasing poverty levels in the region. During the drive, volunteer Lynn Reyburn sorted a donation basket filled with items including apple sauce, corn flakes, cooking...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Legion Post 209 is seeking donations for annual Fishing Derby

BRISTOL – American Legion Post 209 is seeking the community’s support in making this year’s Fishing Derby another success. “The expenses for everything are through the roof – from fish to trophies to prizes,” said Brian Avery, commander of American Legion Post 209. “These last couple of years it has been very difficult due to covid. We were running on the leftovers from previous years and we have exhausted most of those funds. Donations have been slow coming. I would ask anyone who believes that it worth investing in an outdoor event to help create great memories for kids and their families to make a donation.”

