ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, CT

Robert 'Bob' G. Marsh

Bristol Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert “Bob” G. Marsh, 83, of Burlington, died on Saturday, April 16th at John Dempsey Hospital. Beloved husband to the late Carol (Hutchins) Marsh, he was born in Bristol on June 12th, 1938, son to the late Arthur and Ethel (Garrigus) Marsh, he graduated from Bristol High...

www.bristolpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

Roger G. Grandbois

Roger G. Grandbois, 91, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home with his wife of 65 years by his side. He was born in Coaticook, Quebec, Canada on March 9, 1931, the son of Laura Gregoire and Aime Grandbois. He attended St. Anne’s School and Bristol Technical High School. A well-known school boy athlete, he lettered in basketball, baseball, and football. He was well remembered for a basketball shot against arch rival Torrington High School.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Catherine (Taylor) Palmisano

Catherine (Taylor) Palmisano, of Bristol, widow of Peter P. Palmisano, died on Monday, (April 18, 2022) at Ingraham Manor. Catherine was born in Yonkers, NY on Feb. 12, 1930, and was one of three daughters of the late Joseph and Ida (Buffalo) Taylor. She was a longtime New Britain resident...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Lisa Lavoie

Lisa Lavoie, 50, went home to Jesus on April 12, 2022 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut after a courageous fight with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Lavoie. Lisa was born in Waterbury on June 12, 1971 to Penelope (Mathes) Sobelewski and the late Stephen Longfellow. She was a graduate of Bristol Central High School and Briarwood College. She had been employed by Danbury Hospital for many years. She had a love for Disney, Star Wars and the Marvel Universe. In her free time she enjoyed gardening and photography. She had a tremendous love for Jesus and volunteering at her church, Vox Church in Middletown. In addition to her husband and mother, Lisa is survived by her step-daughter, Elizabeth Lavoie, her sister Amy Gallagher and her husband Chad of Ivoryton, and step-siblings: Scott Sobolewski and his wife Ruth of Avon, Jill Sobolewski of New York, and Dr. Robin Sobolewski and her husband Ralph Gross of Pennsylvania, Bruce Cyr and his wife Sue of Southington, her uncle Milo Mathes, Jr. of Bristol, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her step-father Alexander Sobolewski and step-mother Rowena Longfellow. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Vox Church, 653 S Main St, Middletown. The family will receive visitors prior from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. The family has requested attendees to wear their favorite Disney, Marvel Star Wars or Jesus themed shirt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Oncology Department at MidState Medical Center or Vox Church. The Bailey Family Funeral Homes have been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com .
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Dorothea 'Jean' St. Amand

Dorothea "Jean" St. Amand, 82, of Bristol passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jean was born on June 24, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Frederick William and Elizabeth (Anderson) Ruhlemann. She is survived by her daughter Michelle St. Amand of Bristol; her son Joseph St....
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Burlington, CT
Obituaries
City
Burlington, CT
City
Granby, CT
Bristol, CT
Obituaries
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
Bristol Press

Bernadette C. Dickau

Bernadette C. Dickau, 79, of Holiday, FL, formerly of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She was born on Nov. 24, 1942 in Bronx, NY, daughter of the late Stephen and Eileen (Kirshner) McHugh. Bernadette was the loving wife of Arthur Paul Dickau, who passed away in 1999....
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Deborah Ann Zajac

Deborah Ann Zajac, 74, of Terryville, loving wife of Robert E. Zajac, passed away at home on Sunday, April 17, 2022, with her loving husband at her side. Deborah was born on Nov. 19, 1947, the beloved daughter of the late John & Helen Klimkoski. Deborah was a class of ’65 graduate of Terryville High. She worked for many years as a supervisor for the Hartford Insurance Company. Deborah also worked for Bristol ARC as a job coach. She loved working with her clients, and they loved working with her. Deborah was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at Tom Maghini

Today’s garble has no theme, because I have nothing prepared and I’m going with what comes off the top of my head. How about that Tom! I haven’t seen him in some time, probably because of the pandemic and I always enjoyed running into him at a sports event or Boys and Girls Club function. A graduate of the former Mary A. Callen School, I first came across his name years ago when I was reviewing basketball results in the Press from one of his grammar school games.
Bristol Press

Wheeler Health receiving $100,000 to support programs, build new center

As part of a gift from the estate of Hall “Cap” Adams Jr., Wheeler Health is receiving $100,000 to support programs to benefit Plainville’s Northwest Village School and the campaign to build the new Bristol health center. “Cap’s life was devoted to helping others achieve educational and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy