Robert 'Bob' G. Marsh

Lisa Lavoie, 50, went home to Jesus on April 12, 2022 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut after a courageous fight with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Lavoie. Lisa was born in Waterbury on June 12, 1971 to Penelope (Mathes) Sobelewski and the late Stephen Longfellow. She was a graduate of Bristol Central High School and Briarwood College. She had been employed by Danbury Hospital for many years. She had a love for Disney, Star Wars and the Marvel Universe. In her free time she enjoyed gardening and photography. She had a tremendous love for Jesus and volunteering at her church, Vox Church in Middletown. In addition to her husband and mother, Lisa is survived by her step-daughter, Elizabeth Lavoie, her sister Amy Gallagher and her husband Chad of Ivoryton, and step-siblings: Scott Sobolewski and his wife Ruth of Avon, Jill Sobolewski of New York, and Dr. Robin Sobolewski and her husband Ralph Gross of Pennsylvania, Bruce Cyr and his wife Sue of Southington, her uncle Milo Mathes, Jr. of Bristol, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her step-father Alexander Sobolewski and step-mother Rowena Longfellow. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Vox Church, 653 S Main St, Middletown. The family will receive visitors prior from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. The family has requested attendees to wear their favorite Disney, Marvel Star Wars or Jesus themed shirt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Oncology Department at MidState Medical Center or Vox Church. The Bailey Family Funeral Homes have been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com .

