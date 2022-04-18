ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, IL

Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps grants announced

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260Sh4_0fCsfm6H00
Amanda Evinger, Sumner Attendance Center, was awarded a $200 grant for "Drumsticks: They're Not Finger Lickin' Good." Evinger is pictured above with Sumner Attendance Center Principal Todd Tiffany.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PSUn_0fCsfm6H00
Megan Yager, Red Hill Jr./Sr. High School, was awarded a $200 grant for "Dissection Introduction." Pictured above, from left, are: Red Hill Jr./Sr. High Principal Clarence Gross, Yager and Red Hill Jr./Sr High Assistant Principal Kacey Strange.

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has announced that five area new teachers have been named recipients of the 2022 Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps spring grant program: McKenzie Vilardo of Charleston High School, Jo Lynn Garrett of Patoka School, Megan Yager of Red Hill Junior/Senior High School, Kody Czerwonka of Buckeye Friends School and Amanda Evinger of the Sumner Attendance Center. Grants are awarded to new teachers in our region.
Locally, Megan Yager, Red Hill Junior/Senior High School and Amanda Evinger of Sumner Attendance Center were each awarded with grants.
Yager received $200 for “Dissection Introduction.”
Yager explained, “Pairing virtual dissections with a demonstration of a real dissection will engage students where they feel comfortable with the topic. This approach will make the most use of the materials and allow the students the most versatility in their decisions about dissection. As 8th graders, they will make choices about which high school science classes to take next year. This is a big decision for many of them because it will have an impact on their future college and career decisions. Having an introduction to this facet of life science will give them a broader view of what the sciences are and will help them make a more informed decision about which courses they should take during high school and beyond. Using the simulated dissections packets will allow me to continue to use this material for 8th graders in many years to come rather than just benefiting one group of students.”
Evinger received $200 for “Drumsticks: They’re Not Finger Lickin’ Good.”
Evinger states, “My goal for this project is to allow 4th graders to join the 5th and 6th graders in their annual holiday concert by bucket drumming. Being a part of a concert with the other students in their school will motivate them to work hard to learn the music. The community, including their families, will also be there to see the concert which is another motivator. To prepare for the concerts, they will be learning new terms and concepts in class that they will need. This is something that 4th graders will enjoy which will help with behavior and attitudes in class. The students will enjoy playing at the concert which can, in turn, help them decide if they want to pursue band or choir in 5th grade.” Pictured are: Todd Tiffany, Principal and Amanda Evinger.
The Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is committed to supporting new teachers in our region. For more information, please contact Alex Pleasant, alex@enrichingourcommunity.org or call 217-342-4988.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Central High teacher receives national Milken award

CHEYENNE – The last thing Central High School teacher Aaron Kruger expected Friday morning was to be holding a microphone, addressing hundreds of students at an assembly in the school’s gym. There he was – being asked to speak as the newest recipient of the Milken Educator Award, a national honor recognizing early- to mid-career educators. The award is a complete surprise to its winner, as educators cannot apply for it, and the selection process is kept secret. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
KIII TV3

3Star Teacher: D'nette Grant!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time to meet our 3Star Teacher for the week... Dnette Grant!. She's a fifth grade teacher at Galvan Elementary. She graduated from Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi and teaches science. Her special honors include winning numerous awards for drill team and being nominated for 'Teacher...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces nearly $23 million to support up to 600 new nursing students at education programs across the state

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. These awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State. “We continue to do as much as we possibly can to support future and current...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Sumner, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Herald & Review

2 Southern Illinois University students killed in crash

UNION COUNTY — Two SIU students are among three people who died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, police said. Five SIU students were involved in a crash on Illinois Route 3 just north of McClure, according to the Illinois State Police and SIU Chancellor Austin Lane. “We are...
ILLINOIS STATE
WECT

NC opens $48 million in Rural Transformation Grant funds to local governments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Commerce has opened applications for the Rural Transformation Grant Fund which aims to fund local government activities. The fund allocates $48 million for spending in four main categories: Downtown Revitalization, Resilient Neighborhoods, Community Enhancements for Economic Growth and Rural Community Capacity building. The funding must also be used for projects with some relation to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WILMINGTON, NC
lootpress.com

Capito, Manchin Announce USDA Rural Development Loans, Grants

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $749,250 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Awards program. “It’s great to see West Virginia receive funding through...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCIA

Woodland Wildflowers in central Illinois

• Spring ephemeral wildflowers have a unique lifecycle, often emerging and disappearing within a month. • They take advantage of the additional sunlight before tree leaves cast shade across the forest understory. • They are an important food resource for early-emerging pollinator species since they flower so early. This has...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior High School#College#Red Hill Jr Sr#Charleston High School#Patoka School#Red Hill Junior#Buckeye Friends School
Effingham Radio

Bob and Joyce Westjohn Awarded Downtown Effingham Business Improvement Award

The Downtown Effingham Business Group (DEBG) recognizes businesses in the central business district that contribute to the ongoing economic vitality of the area by improving its building and property. Members of the group select and award recipients throughout the year. Award criteria include completion of restoration or renovation to an...
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Springfield Public Schools dumps Blue Cross Blue Shield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Public Schools voted to cut ties with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. The district is one of the largest employers in central Illinois, with 1,809 employees expected to enroll in benefit plans next year. School board members said the split between BCBS and Springfield Clinic was the primary reason […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
MarketWatch

‘The goal is to plant seeds in these young students now’: Meet the 16-year-old high schooler who created his own financial-literacy classes for elementary- and middle-school students

The lack of financial literacy is a problem for America’s adults, and for the nation’s youth it could be even worse. Isaac Hertenstein, 16, wants to help fix that before kids his age and younger face serious money decisions. Thinking big and starting small, the Greencastle, Ind. sophomore...
GREENCASTLE, IN
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
720
Followers
343
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy