Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps grants announced

Amanda Evinger, Sumner Attendance Center, was awarded a $200 grant for "Drumsticks: They're Not Finger Lickin' Good." Evinger is pictured above with Sumner Attendance Center Principal Todd Tiffany.

Megan Yager, Red Hill Jr./Sr. High School, was awarded a $200 grant for "Dissection Introduction." Pictured above, from left, are: Red Hill Jr./Sr. High Principal Clarence Gross, Yager and Red Hill Jr./Sr High Assistant Principal Kacey Strange.

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has announced that five area new teachers have been named recipients of the 2022 Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps spring grant program: McKenzie Vilardo of Charleston High School, Jo Lynn Garrett of Patoka School, Megan Yager of Red Hill Junior/Senior High School, Kody Czerwonka of Buckeye Friends School and Amanda Evinger of the Sumner Attendance Center. Grants are awarded to new teachers in our region.

Yager explained, “Pairing virtual dissections with a demonstration of a real dissection will engage students where they feel comfortable with the topic. This approach will make the most use of the materials and allow the students the most versatility in their decisions about dissection. As 8th graders, they will make choices about which high school science classes to take next year. This is a big decision for many of them because it will have an impact on their future college and career decisions. Having an introduction to this facet of life science will give them a broader view of what the sciences are and will help them make a more informed decision about which courses they should take during high school and beyond. Using the simulated dissections packets will allow me to continue to use this material for 8th graders in many years to come rather than just benefiting one group of students.”

Evinger states, "My goal for this project is to allow 4th graders to join the 5th and 6th graders in their annual holiday concert by bucket drumming. Being a part of a concert with the other students in their school will motivate them to work hard to learn the music. The community, including their families, will also be there to see the concert which is another motivator. To prepare for the concerts, they will be learning new terms and concepts in class that they will need. This is something that 4th graders will enjoy which will help with behavior and attitudes in class. The students will enjoy playing at the concert which can, in turn, help them decide if they want to pursue band or choir in 5th grade."

The Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is committed to supporting new teachers in our region. For more information, please contact Alex Pleasant, alex@enrichingourcommunity.org or call 217-342-4988.