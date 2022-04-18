ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russian missile hits chef José Andrés’ humanitarian kitchen in Kharkiv

By Monica Tirado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SliwB_0fCsfjS600

According to the latest reports, four participants of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) humanitarian assistance mission, founded by chef José Andrés , were injured after a Russian bombing in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. According to the nonprofit, one person died who wasn’t part of the organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i4cEf_0fCsfjS600 GettyImages
A rescuer walks past buildings destroyed following bombardment, killing two people and injuring eighteen others according to the prosecutors‘ office of Kharkiv region, in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on April 16, 2022

Nate Mook , director of the organization, used his social media to denounce the attack, which occurred on Saturday. In addition to this, he reported that the injured are out of danger and are successfully recovering. In a video posted on his Instagram profile, Mook explained that the missile hit one of the kitchens of a local restaurant that works with chef José Andrés’s nonprofit.

“This is the reality here: cooking is a heroic act of bravery,” the director said in the video, which was shot in an almost apocalyptic setting, with rubble, charred cars, and destroyed buildings. “A tremendous amount of destruction for no reason,” he said.

Through his Twitter account, chef José Andrés also lamented what happened and referred to the attacks that not only destroyed the local kitchen but have also killed human lives and devastated entire cities throughout Ukraine.

He also urged the Spanish authorities to take a stand and support the Ukrainians, calling on the leaders of Spanish political parties to join forces..

In an interview Onda Cero , the chef of Spanish origin explained the seriousness of the situation: “It fell close; if it had fallen in the restaurant, no one would have been saved. The building it fell into was totally destroyed.”

RELATED:

Chef José Andrés is sending paella to Earth’s orbit with Axiom Space’s private astronauts

Ukrainian actress Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Zoomed President Zelenskyy to donate millions of dollars

Queen Sofía of Spain presented Carmen Iglesias, José Andrés, and Carlos Slim the ‘Sophia Awards for Excellence’

The prestigious chef indicated that, despite the situation, his commitment to the Ukrainian people continues and that they will return to work in the kitchens as soon as possible. “The rest of the team decided that they wanted to continue cooking. They put all the equipment in a truck. Those same kitchens will continue feeding in Kharkiv between today and tomorrow,” José Andrés explained on the radio show Más de Uno.

Nate Mook visited three of the injured in the medical center where they are recovering and shared a photograph in which they are seen in good spirits, despite the circumstances. “Yulia, Liza, and Yulia are in good spirits and recovering in the hospital after the missile attack.” Yulia , who is by Nate Mook’s side, said she is excited to return to help feed thousands of people when their wounds heal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAUmp_0fCsfjS600 @chefjoseandres
Nate Mook

Comments / 1

Related
Space.com

Celebrity chef José Andrés is cooking for private Ax-1 astronauts

The first all-private mission to the International Space Station will feature celebrity cuisine. José Andrés, founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen that sends meals to areas beset by natural disasters, will cook for the first crew sent to orbit by Houston-based company Axiom Space. The four members...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
Person
Carmen Iglesias
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Carlos Slim
Mashed

José Andrés' Newest Endeavor Will Send Spanish Foods To Astronauts

Those who have yet to spend time beyond planet Earth would be forgiven for picturing space food as tubes of mystery goo — that's essentially what astronauts were dining on during the first NASA missions, according to History. But ever since nutritionists discovered that things like dehydrated coffee, soup, and spaghetti could be successfully rehydrated in space, the food astronauts eat has only gotten better. Still, coming as a shock to absolutely no one, Spanish-American chef and humanitarian activist José Andrés wants to take space food to the next level by bringing dishes from his native country to a crew at the International Space Station, reports Food & Wine.
INDUSTRY
UPI News

Shock and awe a la Kyiv: the sinking of Russian flagship Moskva

The sinking of the Russian Black Sea flagship, the 46-year-old Moskva, last week was a stunning example of shock and awe a la Kyiv. Tactically and operationally, this was a military coup, applying large measures of deception and skill in placing what appeared to have been two Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles on target. And the Soviet-designed Slava class cruiser, with eight explosive-laden cruise missiles stored on the main deck, was indeed a potential ticking time bomb if hit -- a vulnerability that U.S. Navy planners sought to exploit in an attack if the Cold War turned hot.
MILITARY
HOLAUSA

Princess Leonor made an appearance in Spain with her family

Princess Leonor of Spain returned home for spring break. The 16 year old made an appearance with her family the day before Easter Sunday. Queen Letizia , King Felipe and both of their daughters, Leonor and Infanta Sofia , visited the Reception, Attention and Referral Centres (CREADE) for Ukrainian...
SOCIETY
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy