A serial scammer out of Chicago is still getting lucky after her trial was postponed due to the judge and prosecutor contracting COVID-19. On Monday, Candace Clark had her trial delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances” related to a judge and prosecutor testing positive for COVID, CBS News reports. Jury selection for the trial was set to begin on Monday before the trial was rescheduled for June 3.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO