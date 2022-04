Since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has shared an impressive number of metrics related to the disease. Now the agency has started to slowly ratchet down available data — by, among other things, replacing daily updates on new hospital admissions with a weekly summary — as the perceived risks from the virus lessen. But the latest statistics show unexpected increases in certain categories, including cases and deaths.

COLORADO STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO