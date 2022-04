Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico have jointly agreed to release more water from Flaming Gorge down the Colorado River to keep Lake Powell generating electricity. In a statement, the Colorado River Authority of Utah said it was in response to the ongoing drought. The release of 500,000 acre feet of water from Flaming Gorge will begin May 1 and end in April 2023.

UTAH STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO