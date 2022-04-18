ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Investigate Attempted Burglary of Hollywood Hills Residence

By City News Service
 3 days ago
HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CNS) - Police today were investigating an attempted burglary of a Hollywood Hills residence.

The crime occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 7200 block of Pacific View Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Several suspects were being sought, but no descriptions were available, police said.

No injuries were reported.

