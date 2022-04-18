ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

John Adrian Delaughter

By Staff Reports
Natchez Democrat
 3 days ago

Memorial services for John Adrian Delaughter, 56, of Natchez who died Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Jackson will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022,...

www.natchezdemocrat.com

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Parker, Adrian Lee

Adrian Lee Parker, age 67 passed at the North Mississippi Medical Center on Friday, March 25, 2022. Adrian was born on November 19, 1954 to Elmer Ezell Parker and Ima Faye Brock Parker at Red Bay, Al. He professed his trust in Christ and was Baptized into the Baptist Faith. Adrian Lee loved doing yardwork, fishing, hunting, and working on his friends and family cars. Over all he was a very good Samartian, loving his family and friends. He leaves 4 sisters Alice Allen of West Branch, Iowa, Jean Taylor of Nettleton, Nell Whitten (Randy) of Saltillo, and Bonnie Capp (Jeff) of Amory. He also leaves 2 brothers, Wayne Parker (Judy) of Tupelo and Dale Parker of Nettleton. He is preceded by 2 sisters, Betty Parker and Paulette Bennett, 2 brothers Bill Parker and Zelon Parker. Funeral services are at 2pm Sunday, March 27, 2022 in the Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated Family Funeral Home with Bro Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Keys Cemetery near Dorsey in Itawamba County. Our family at Associated are very honored that we were chosen to serve the Parker family. You may leave your memories and Condolences by logging onto our website (associatedfuneral.com) and click on the tributes link. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION is in charge of arrangements.
LEE COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Austin James Scott

NATCHEZ — Services for Austin James Scott, 27, of Natchez who died Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Springfield Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Springfield Family Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Joe Knight Jr.

Funeral services for Joe Knight, Jr., of Dolorosa, MS, who died Friday, April 15, 2022, in Natchez will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Univesta Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Charles E. Bell officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Bruce Wallace

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Bruce Wallace, 64, of Natchez who died Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Jackson will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Morgantown Baptist Church. Mr. Wallace...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Mary Don Book

Graveside services for Mary Peck Book, 92 of Monterey, LA will be held at Acme Free Methodist Church Cemetery on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Dustin Davis officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Mary Book was born on Saturday, August 31, 1929, in...
MONTEREY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Ella Mae Rogers

Funeral services for Ella Mae Rogers, 44, of Natchez, who died April 14, 2022, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Phillip Paterson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery. Services will be under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Rosa Lee Eidt

NATCHEZ – Rosa Lee Eidt (Simonton), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at home in Charleston, South Carolina, on April 16, 2022, after a valiant two-year battle with recurrent cancer. Born on May 26, 1935, in Gulfport, Mississippi to Henry...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Cathy Marie Byrd Maxwell

BUDE — Graveside services for Cathy Marie Byrd Maxwell, 56, of Bude, who died Monday, April 18, 2022, will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Lea Swearingen Cemetery with Pastor Steven Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West...
BUDE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Carrine Wells Nichols

LORMAN – Services for Carrine Wells Nichols, 65, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her residence in Fayette, MS will be at East Mount Olive Baptist Church in Lorman, MS on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tracy Collins officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Courthouse Records: April 20, 2022

Heirship on Freda Cheryl Sanders. Conservatorship of Willie E. Mayberry. Melissa Morrison v. Darwin Book. Estate of Forest David Foster. Estate of Brenda Joyce Bath. Estate of June Griffin Vanderson. Estate of Jessie B. Williams. Divorces:. Ricky Darren Minor Jr. and Brittany Denise Conrad. (Joint Complaint for Divorce) Evelyn S....
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: April 17, 2022

Robi Anastasia Gammill, 25, 135 Flint Street, Jonesboro, Ark., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50. Andrew Nelson, 35, 489 Montgomery Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set. Hannah Jewel Revoir, 29, 201 Jefferson Street, Vidalia, La.,...
NATCHEZ, MS

