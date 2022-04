An invite-only festival for influencers that was affiliated with Coachella has issued an apology after being branded “Fyre Festival 2.0” by some disgruntled guests.Hours-long lines for transfer buses to attend the event were reported, while others claimed there were no visible event staff other than security guards, and that bottled water was in short supply.Guests were held in a parking lot while awaiting shuttle buses to take them to the festival; some influencers reported never making it into Revolve as wait times were too long.Revolve told Business Insider it “worked closely with all appropriate city and safety authorities to ensure...

