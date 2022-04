He reported earning about $10 million in 2021, nearly all of it from his TV show host salary and ownership of the show's parent company. (Harrisburg) — Before he gave up his entertainment career to run for U.S. Senate, Mehmet Oz — the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show” — amassed assets worth more than $100 million, including homes, stock, life insurance and connections to his in-laws’ tree-trimming empire.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO