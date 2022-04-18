ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Florida’s governor embellish story about transgender student?

By Dave Bohman
wflx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritics of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s trying to justify his Parental Rights In Education law by repeating a parent’s story that may be full of holes. After signing the Parental Rights In Education bill into law the critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill, DeSantis has been asked about...

Comments / 67

Donald Hamm
3d ago

Desantis and Neo Nazis tactics to cause hatred of minorities.Judt read story of Majics owners spending millions to put underprivileged children in private schools to teach them to be white. Sounds like what they did to the American Indian s.

Reply(4)
14
The Wizard of All
3d ago

desanity needs to address his issues with wearing women's underwear while he role plays with his friend's

Reply(3)
18
Richard Burrell
3d ago

he banned 54 math books ....screaming woke CRT all day...doing nothing for Florida

Reply(3)
25
Palm Beach County, FL
#Transgender People#Transgender Rights#Pins And Needles#Education Act#Racism
