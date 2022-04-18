Ravens release WR Miles Boykin

What the NFL expects from its safeties has changed drastically over the last decade. There are multiple reasons for this. Think about the need for a true shutdown post safety in predominantly single-high coverage. A decade ago, when Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense was the desired template, you were playing heavy press underneath with defined box and post safeties. The Seahawks were able to do this because they had a dominant press cornerback (Richard Sherman), a dominant box safety (Kam Chancellor), and the best post safety of his era (Earl Thomas).
Comments / 0