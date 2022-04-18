ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta man facing rape, drugs and firearms charges

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sharpsburg man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl remains behind bars after his arrest. Brett Tyler Brown, 36, is charged with rape, aggravated sodomy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during...

times-herald.com

