15-year-old girl fatally stabbed by trespasser on high school campus in Stockton, suspect arrested

A 15-year-old high school student in Stockton was fatally stabbed on Monday by a trespasser on the campus, school officials said.

Stagg High School was put under lockdown following the incident around 11 a.m. and a suspect is in custody, according to the Stockton Unified School District.

The attacker, a man in his 40s, was quickly detained. His name was not released.

The man drove to the school and went through a campus gate, police said.

He attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said.

"We definitely will be re-evaluating" campus security, he said.

The teenager was targeted, school district officials said, but there was no immediate word on how the man knew the teen.

A motive for the killing remains under investigation, police said.