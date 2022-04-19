15-year-old girl fatally stabbed by trespasser on high school campus in Stockton, suspect arrested
A 15-year-old high school student in Stockton was fatally stabbed on Monday by a trespasser on the campus, school officials said. Stagg High School was put under lockdown following the incident around 11 a.m. and a suspect is in custody, according to the Stockton Unified School District. The attacker, a man in his 40s, was quickly detained. His name was not released. The man drove to the school and went through a campus gate, police said. He attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said. "We definitely will be re-evaluating" campus security, he said. The teenager was targeted, school district officials said, but there was no immediate word on how the man knew the teen. A motive for the killing remains under investigation, police said. The Associated Press contributed to this article. If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
