15-year-old girl fatally stabbed by trespasser on high school campus in Stockton, suspect arrested

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

A 15-year-old high school student in Stockton was fatally stabbed on Monday by a trespasser on the campus, school officials said.

Stagg High School was put under lockdown following the incident around 11 a.m. and a suspect is in custody, according to the Stockton Unified School District.

The attacker, a man in his 40s, was quickly detained. His name was not released.

The man drove to the school and went through a campus gate, police said.

He attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said.

"We definitely will be re-evaluating" campus security, he said.

The teenager was targeted, school district officials said, but there was no immediate word on how the man knew the teen.

A motive for the killing remains under investigation, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Maurice Allen
2d ago

very very sad .I have a 15 yr old daughter I couldn't imagine something happening like that to her...keep an eye on your kids know who she is talking with on her phone check it because I do mines like it every otherday.MY HEART GOES OUT TO HER FAMILY AND FRIENDS AND TEAMMATES 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Killera77
2d ago

this is juts insane and breaks my ❤...I'm really going to follow up this bc it doesn't make any sense!! what was the relationship between them and why she was target? how this evil person gets to walk into school campus so freely like nothing....!!! I don't get it

Mudvillian Activist
2d ago

Sad it has to come to this before the district hires more campus security for all campuses.

