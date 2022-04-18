ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Salinas sentenced, 3 years probation in death of 5-year-old son

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Joseph Salinas of Milwaukee on Friday, April 15 to three years of probation in connection with the shooting of his 5-year-old son in August 2018. Salinas pleaded guilty in March 2022 to charges of felony neglect of a child and carrying a...

www.fox6now.com

