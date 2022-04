An Iowa City man was taken into custody overnight on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft from the man’s employer. Police say that on the afternoon of January 20th this year, 28-year-old Michael Preslicka and an un-named co-defendant were observed on video at EZ Pawn in Cedar Rapids, allegedly in possession of stolen property from a burglary that had occurred earlier that day in Iowa City at Preslicka’s place of employment on South Gilbert Street in Iowa City.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO