After several drive-thru events, supplies are still available at the Estacada clinic Even though cases of COVID-19 have dropped and many restrictions have been lifted, the folks at Orchid Health's Wade Creek Clinic are still working to keep the community safe, handing out test kits masks and providing vaccinations. On a recent Tuesday, Orchid Health held a drive-thru distribution and cars rolled through to pick up free COVID-19 supplies. Tests will also be available to any member of the Estacada community at the clinic when it's open. "Anyone is welcome to stop by our clinic during our regular...

ESTACADA, OR ・ 24 DAYS AGO