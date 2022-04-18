Cheyenne Transit Program to get new home, with space for waiting indoors and increased pedestrian safety

CHEYENNE — A new home for the Cheyenne Transit Program will allow space for an indoor waiting area and a safer bus transfer station, according to CTP Director Renae Jording.

The city will use just over $1 million in grant funding already in its transit fund to buy property at 1800 Westland Road from V&M Properties LLC. While the move will not take place for several months, eventually the transit system office and transfer station for the city’s six buses will be moved from its current location on 17th Street between Carey and Pioneer avenues to Westland Road.

“The reason that we are relocating in the first place is safety,” Jording said in an interview Monday. She added that the city began looking for a new facility several years ago.

“Our six buses come together there on the hour, and even prior to COVID, we started looking at this,” Jording said. “Our passengers got off one bus and transferred to another bus there, and they had to cross in front of the entrance and exit to a parking structure.”

The current location means it can be very difficult for automobiles entering and exiting the parking structure to see riders crossing the street, going from one bus to another, she said.

“When the sun is bright, you can’t see them, and when it is slick, it is hard to stop,” Jording said. “It is just unsafe.”

The new location has a large parking lot out front, so there will be a protected transfer point for riders, as well as an indoor waiting area.

“If the weather is really bad, we will have enough room at the new location for a passenger waiting area,” Jording said.

Public transportation is most often used in Cheyenne by senior citizens, people with disabilities and those who can’t afford their own vehicle, but that is changing, Jording said. The transit program has been looking at making its services more efficient, direct and timely, especially in light of rising gas prices and people looking for alternative options for transportation, she said.

“We are asking, how do we make it more comparable for people who do have vehicles to use the bus?” Jording said. “We’re definitely looking at increasing ridership and, at least, attractability. We are talking about how to make the bus more attractive to those of us who have cars, but want to ride the bus or have those other options.”