Not that long ago I featured a video of a fatal PIT maneuver from Arkansas, which generated plenty of emotional responses. In that incident, an officer did the PIT at a high rate of speed, sending both his and the suspect’s vehicles careening off the road. Plenty of people who think they know everything about police work were eager to share their so-called expertise, claiming you can’t properly do a PIT at high speeds, among other things. When I saw this video of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper doing that very thing successfully, well I just had to share.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO