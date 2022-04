Ann K Rotz, 62, of Shippensburg, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in her home on Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born on May 27, 1959 in Chambersburg, to the late Athley K. Kline and Alva Upperman Kline. Ann grew up in Chambersburg and graduated from C.A.S.H.S. with the...

