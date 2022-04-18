ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sue Matthews wins DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing

By Gold Meadows, KCBY.com Staff
Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. - The DAISY Award was bestowed on one of Bay Area Hospital's outstanding nurses, Sue Matthews, on Monday. The award designated for extraordinary nurses internationally was created in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes after his 8-week...

Times-News

AdventHealth Hendersonville announces newest DAISY award winner

AdventHealth Hendersonville has introduced the newest DAISY Award winner, Sandra Lively, RN, CEN. Lively works in the Imaging Department at the hospital. Lively embodied the hospital’s mission when she took the extra time to help a patient in pain, according to a news release from AdventHealth. The patient had been admitted to the emergency department and needed his PICC line replaced. The patient had previously undergone an amputation of one of his legs and needed the PICC line to administer antibiotic infusions. Any movement caused him pain.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FingerLakes1.com

Pam Washak, RN honored with The DAISY Award

Finger Lakes Health honored Pamela Washak, RN, who works in the Intensive Care Unit at Geneva General Hospital, with “The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®.”. “During the pandemic, I have had numerous opportunities to observe care of many patients in the ICU. During the first wave of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, I observed Pam Washak working tirelessly in the dedicated COVID-19 unit. This was prior to the vaccine availability. I observed all of the nurses going in and out of patient rooms donning and doffing with each entry and exit, including Pam. I did not know Pam and when I introduced myself and asked her how things were going, she was always very positive despite the challenging times,” – Colleague, Dr. Jason Feinberg.
GENEVA, NY
KCBY

New equipment at Riverbend Hospital helping stroke patients

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Riverbend Hospital upgraded its minimally invasive neurosurgery equipment - technology used to treat conditions like strokes and aneurisms. Riverbend's Comprehensive Stroke Center is the only one in the state outside of Portland, and the availability of this cutting edge technology means more patients in the area will be able to get life-saving care.
PORTLAND, OR
The Devereux Center to open thrift store with the help of local grant funds

COOS BAY, Ore. - The Devereux Center in Coos Bay will soon add an upscale thrift store and vocational training center to its offerings. The center, which already meets the basic needs of many of Coos Bay’s homeless through services like birth certificate and ID help, laundry facilities, and housing assistance, is set to lease a new space in North Bend's downtown area.
COOS BAY, OR

