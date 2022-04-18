ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Dover Man Arrested for Chasing Man with Ghost Gun

WBOC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested after chasing a man with a ghost gun yesterday night. Dover Police say just after 8 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of White Oak Rd. was approached by a 24-year-old man...

www.wboc.com

Comments / 4

Related
WBOC

Suspect Arrested for 2021 Dover Barbershop Murder

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a suspect for murder in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred at a Dover barbershop in May of last year. Twenty-three-year-old Kyree Robinson, of Dover, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
DOVER, DE
MyChesCo

Man Charged With Cocaine Possession and Resisting Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug charges. Authorities state that on April 7 at approximately 2:20 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 800 block of West 7th Street when they observed 26-year-old Marcus Chandler acting in a suspicious manner. When police attempted to make contact with Chandler, he fled on foot. He was eventually taken into custody and police recovered 4.8 grams of cocaine.
WILMINGTON, DE
WNYT

Man arrested, police recover illegal gun and drugs

Troy Police arrest an adult male with an illegal handgun and drugs following an emergency call for a reported disturbance. Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning Troy Police received a 911 call for a disturbance at a home on Jefferson Street in South Troy. Upon arrival the officers found Orlando Hughes...
TROY, NY
WMDT.com

Police: Man fatally shot in Dover, investigation underway

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that took place Thursday afternoon in Dover. We’re told troopers responded to Senator Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. It was learned that a 33-year-old Dover man was sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle parked on Senator Avenue when an unknown man reportedly got into the back seat of the car. The man and the victim got into a conversation before the man demanded the victim’s property. At some point during the incident, police say the victim was shot in the upper torso.
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Teen Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a juvenile on gun charges. Authorities state that on April 14 at approximately 7:05 p.m., members of the Safe Streets Task Force were in the 600 block of North Madison Street when they observed a 17-year-old male acting suspiciously. When police attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. Police quickly took him into custody without incident and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Gun#Sci
Daily Voice

Fight Over Stolen Money Led To Shooting At Suburban Philly Hotel, Police Say

An argument over stolen money led to a shooting that injured a man in the underground parking garage of a suburban Philadelphia hotel early Friday, April 15, authorities said. The fight between David Bullock and the 30-year-old victim broke out in the garage of the Extended Stay America hotel on Irwins Lane in Plymouth Township around 4:55 a.m., Plymouth Township police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

2 killed in Route 9 crash, cops say

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 9 in Freehold Township on Tuesday night authorities said. The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. on the southbound side in the area of Three Brooks Road, Freehold Township police said. The identities of those killed will be released pending family notifications.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

2 Dead In Route 73 Steamroller Crash: Report

Two people died in a crash involving a steamroller Friday, April 15 on Route 73, NJ Advance Media reports citing police. The fatalities were those of two people in the car that collided with the construction machine in the southbound lanes of the highway in Voorhees around 9 p.m., the outlet says.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

2 killed in steamroller crash on N.J. highway ID’d by cops

Authorities have identified the two people killed when their car struck a steamroller in a Camden County highway construction zone on Friday night. John Joyce, 65, of West Berlin, was driving a car southbound on Route 73 near Kresson Road in Voorhees shortly before 9 p.m. when the vehicle struck a steamroller operated by a 53-year-old Hammonton man, according to Voorhees Police.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy