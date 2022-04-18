2023 Land Rover Range Rover Takes a Giant Step Forward

Thanks to intriguing lighting elements and two-tone body panels, the redesigned 2023 Kia Niro EV will be a lot more noticeable on the road than its predecessor. The all-electric subcompact SUV also has a snazzier interior that includes distinctive styling and digitized instruments. Kia touts the extensive use of recycled materials inside, too. The new Niro EV again features a 201-hp electric motor feeding the front wheels. Energizing that power source is a 64.8-kWh battery that the company claims should offer 253 miles of range. Kia also says the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in about 45 minutes when connected to a DC fast-charger. For those seeking a more traditional Niro, a hybrid and plug-in hybrid are again part of the lineup, but we review them separately.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO