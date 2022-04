The start date and images for the Godzilla vs King Kong event in Call of Duty: Warzone have seemingly leaked out. Rumors of a Godzilla vs King Kong event in Warzone began spreading at the start of 2022, but details were scarce. At the time, some mock-ups of concept art were passed around suggesting players would storm the island as the goliaths battled either each other or attempted to stop players. Earlier this month, the leaks began to gain some validity despite how outlandish it sounded for Call of Duty. Call of Duty began teasing Godzilla's arrival in Warzone and now, it looks like he will be making his debut alongside Kong in just a few weeks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO