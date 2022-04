Have you bought pre-cut fruit at Wegmans recently? If so, it’s time to check the label on the packaging to see if it has been recalled. The company has announced that some of its “Food You Feel Good About” brand watermelon, pineapple, cantaloupe, and melon sold from New York stores could be contaminated by the bacteria Listeria. The company did not specify which stores in our area sold potentially contaminated fruit.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 28 DAYS AGO