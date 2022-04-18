IA: RESTAURANT KNOWN FOR HOSTING POLITICIANS

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO