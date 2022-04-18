Cold rain overnight could get heavy

The next system moves in overnight into Thursday night with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and even a bit of snow for some. A winter weather advisory kicks in after midnight in many spots north and west of Manchester through early Thursday afternoon in central and southern New Hampshire and through Thursday night farther north.
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cold front swings in Friday morning, bringing showers and colder temps. Don’t be surprised if you see flakes mixing with the cold rain showers in the morning. Coverage between 50-70% Most areas will receive light accumulations on Saturday. Colder temperatures Saturday night into Sunday....
Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Tim Drawbridge. UPDATE: Stormtracker NE Radar Loop 939pm. You can see an expanding areas of rain from PA into the Catskills-a few light showers just SW of Albany-This rain is heading out way over the next couple of hours. We’re tracking...
Meteorologist Ava Marie says Thursday will be slightly warmer with a chance of isolated showers as the temperature tops out in the mid 60's. It will continue to get warmer by the weekend as we are looking at the 70's for Friday and even the 80's on Sunday. The nice and dry weather should continue until next Tuesday when there is a chance of rain showers.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Heavy rain beginning Wednesday night and extending into Thursday may affect New Yorkers’ morning commute with hazardous travel conditions, an AccuWeather forecaster told the Advance/SILive.com. Infrequent rain is expected to hover over Staten Island tonight but will “become steadier and heavier overnight into tomorrow, especially...
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Rain ends during our Thursday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Friday we’ll see another weak disturbance move through with clouds and the chance. for some sprinkles along and north of I-80 with a few...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Showers and storms are gradually moving out of central Ohio this evening with just a few lingering, non-severe storms west and northwest of Columbus. While we will continue to see lingering rain tonight, it will be much weaker and will not bring any severe weather. A...
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says to expect a mostly cloudy rest of Thursday with temps in the mid 60's with a chance for isolated showers mostly west of the Baltimore area. We are looking at a steady warmup over the next couple of days. Friday will be mostly sunny with temps in the mid 70's and by Sunday we could reach the 80's. The nice weather should continue into next week into Tuesday were there is a chance for rain showers.
Meteorologist Ava Marie says Friday will be mostly sunny and will start at cool but will warm up with temperatures in the low 70's. It looks like a mostly dry weekend with only a slight chance for showers Saturday. While Sunday will be the warmest day as temps climb to...
The impact of weather can be felt every day. From the simple things, like what to wear, to the more critical moments when severe weather strikes our community. Stronger hurricanes, stubborn wildfires and what seems like frequent flooding in many places have some asking -- is the threat and impact from our weather growing?
Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be chilly for the rest of Tuesday with temperatures topping out in the low 50's with steady winds during the day. There is a chance of another frost warning for the evening as temps will drop till the 30's. The rest of the week...
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says after a chilly but sunny morning most of the area will warm up with temperatures around 60. It will be another chilly evening with temps dropping into the 40's. Thursday will start the warmup into the weekend with temps in the mid 60's. There is a...
Meteorologist Ava Marie says after a cold morning, it will be a little milder by the afternoon, with sunshine and temperatures in the high 50's. Clouds will increase on Thursday, but the weather will remain mostly dry. Friday will be warmer, with highs in the 70s. The weekend remains mostly...
Comments / 0