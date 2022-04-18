Cold rain overnight could get heavy

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says to expect a mostly cloudy rest of Thursday with temps in the mid 60's with a chance for isolated showers mostly west of the Baltimore area. We are looking at a steady warmup over the next couple of days. Friday will be mostly sunny with temps in the mid 70's and by Sunday we could reach the 80's. The nice weather should continue into next week into Tuesday were there is a chance for rain showers.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO