Pusha T Moves Up 'It's Almost Dry' Release Date

Cover picture for the articlePusha T season has returned. While his It’s Almost Dry album was rumored to arrive in May, King Push’s latest effort, which he’s confidently predicted will be the album of the year, is now set to drop on Friday (April 22). “ITS ALMOST DRY… 4/22 SEE...

Coi Leray Tries To Outsmart Charlamagne Tha God While Discussing Pusha T

New York, NY – Coi Leray sat down with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (April 6) to discuss her forthcoming debut album Trendsetter. During the conversation, the 24-year-old rapper found herself in a sparring match with co-host Charlamagne Tha God as they discussed Pusha T’s relevancy and other “older” MCs after he blatantly told her, “I’m 43. I don’t think your music is for me.”
