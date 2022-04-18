Pusha T Moves Up 'It's Almost Dry' Release Date

Jim Jones has gathered Lil Wayne, Migos, DJ Khaled, and Juelz Santana for “We Set The Trends ” official remix.”. Directed by Shila The Don, Jim Jones, Will C, and Denity, Khaled is seen chilling in his classic, white Maybach claiming no one believed in us, but God did! Lil Wayne starts off his first verse spitting iconic bars, per usual. The superstars stand around in the cipher, rhyming over the horns melody. Juelz Santana then enters the scene on a rooftop with Jones’s global Diplomats logo covering the ground. Santana says, “Gave them a head start now I’m shaving the distance, need mine with interest to be more specific,” dripped out most fashionably, Harlem-style.
