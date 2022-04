MADISON, Neb-- A beloved burrito restaurant officially closed its doors recently. 'Burrito King' in the town of Madison was open for more than 20 years before the owners decided it was time to retire. Tania Garcia, who runs a salon business called 'Looks By Tania' right next to the restaurant, talked about how much the business meant for the community of Madison.

MADISON, NE ・ 28 DAYS AGO