EXCLUSIVE: Man City agree terms over £500,000-A-WEEK deal to sign Erling Haaland, which would make him the Premier League's highest-paid player - with Pep Guardiola's side set to trigger the Dortmund striker's £63m release clause

By Mike Keegan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Manchester City's pursuit of Erling Haaland has taken a significant step forward, with the club agreeing terms with the player's representatives.

Sportsmail understands that a suitable financial package - which would make Haaland the Premier League's highest-paid player on more than £500,000 a week - has been given the nod.

City are now expected to trigger the 21-year-old striker's £63million release clause at Borussia Dortmund and, if all goes according to plan, what is likely to be a five-year deal should be sealed in the next week or so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cL9ZQ_0fCsJsid00
Manchester City have agreed terms with the representatives of striker Erling Haaland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQUlJ_0fCsJsid00
Haaland, pictured as a child in a Man City shirt, is set to join the club for £63million 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37HamH_0fCsJsid00
Haaland (right) would become the Premier League's highest-paid player if he joins

Last week, Dortmund insisted that nothing had been agreed and added that they were seeking a conclusion with others, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, in the hunt.

There was a hope the player would extend his contract for a year. But City have remained quietly confident throughout the process and are now closing in on the prolific forward manager Pep Guardiola craves.

The Spaniard missed out on bringing Harry Kane to the club last summer, and despite topping the Premier League, City have at-times looked short up front.

Leeds-born Haaland, who has also played for Red Bull Salzburg and Molde, scored twice in Dortmund's 6-1 thrashing of Wolfsburg on Saturday to make it 33 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season.

His father, Alf-Inge, played for City and has been heavily involved in the negotiations.

In March, this newspaper revealed that City were in the box seat for Haaland, who is viewed as Europe's hottest property, and that personal terms have been discussed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pb0eI_0fCsJsid00
Pep Guardiola missed out on Harry Kane but could be about to land a top striker this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxVRv_0fCsJsid00
Haaland's father Alf-Inge (left) played for Manchester City from 2000 to 2003

A salary in excess of £500,000-a-week would propel him beyond the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, who pockets around £385,000.

Should the deal go through, Haaland could make his bow in City colours in the United States, with the club looking at crossing the Atlantic to play two friendlies in July.

However, his native Norway are in Nations League action four times in June, with their last match against rivals Sweden, taking place on June 12.

