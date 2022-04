WASHINGTON -- Seeking to bolster their lineup and plug a hole at the hot corner, the D-backs on Thursday turned to a familiar face -- albeit one they hadn’t seen in a while. From Triple-A Reno, the club recalled slugging infielder Matt Davidson, a former blue-chip prospect who debuted with Arizona all the way back in 2013. Davidson seemed happy to be back in the desert: The reunion immediately paid dividends, as he homered in his first at-bat back with the club to pace the D-backs' 4-3 win over the Nationals.

