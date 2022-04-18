OKC Thunder quotes: Biggest takeaways from GM Sam Presti's exit interview

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti met with the media on Monday to conduct his end-of-season exit interview. Presti, who speaks publicly only a few times during the year, talked about the current state of the franchise as the regular season came to a conclusion last Sunday. The Thunder are currently in the middle of a rebuild as it tries to gather a top draft pick with its fourth-best and 12th-best lottery odds in the 2022 draft lottery.

Let’s take a look at some of the more noteworthy quotes and paraphrases during this over two-hour-long presser with Presti and what it all could potentially mean down the road.

Bones of a defense

Presti said that he believes the team has the ability to develop a defensive identity but that the team needs to be more physical in the future to accomplish this.

“I think we have the bones of a very good defense. We were in the top 10 of defensive ratings prior to Lu going down… that’s hard to do with a young team.”

Roster competition

Presti said that he welcomes roster competition and said he is very open to the idea of adding four rookies to the team. The Thunder currently own four top-34 picks in the upcoming draft.

“If we have to cut some good players, we’ll have to cut some good players… I can see us picking four times… It all comes down to value… I can see us trading the 12th pick.”

Presti also acknowledged that there could be roster spot battles in training camp and that the team could cut good players because of this. Presti expects that the current players will work hard this summer, because if not, then they could lose their spot on the team.

Lottery luck

Presti said that the way the lottery plays out is out of his control and that a lot of luck will play a massive role in where the Thunder end up. This was also something similar to what he said last summer before the lottery, where he said he wasn’t really stressing out a lot about the lottery and will wait and see to react.

“It’s a game of chance. You have absolutely no control of it. Last year we had a pretty bad outcome in terms of drawing. I don’t think we got a bad outcome in terms of players. Josh Giddey’s a good player. He’s exceeded most people’s expectations.”

Black eye of the league

When asked about his thoughts on criticism over the Thunder’s perceived tanking, Presti said that he doesn’t really value the opinion of those who say it due to choosing to not be fully informed on the process.

“I would say we’re a rebuilding team. Other people like to name things cause they have opinions. It’s performance art. Not everyone should be a publisher. I think there’s a difference between being opinionated and being informed.”

Long-term future

When asked about his long-term future with the franchise, Presti said that he is laser focused on building the team back up as a contender and that he does not spend a lot of time thinking about his long-term future. Presti also said that he loves being in Oklahoma City and that he won’t be the only general manager in the franchise’s history.

Mark Daigneault praise

Presti spent a good portion of the presser praising Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and sharing stories about how much potential he showed as an NBA head coach during his G League days. Presti called Daigneault an organizational collaborator and that he is still developing as a coach.

“Mark (Daigneault) did another really good job. I’m really pleased with the way he approaches things.”

2023 CBA

Presti mentioned that he thinks about the 2023 CBA negotiations a lot when mapping out how he plans on building the team in the long-term and notes that he basically didn’t want anything to blindside him. That’s also the summer when the dead money of Kemba Walker and potentially Derrick Favors will come off the books, so the team will have a relatively clean slate to work with in terms of payroll.

Giddey & Poku Summer League

Presti said that the team expects Josh Giddey and Aleksej Pokesevski to play in the Utah Summer League games. The Thunder will have two different Summer Leagues in Las Vegas and Utah, with the former being more about the rookies while the latter being more about the veteran players.

Lu Dort extension

Presti said that he will talk to Lu Dort and his agent about a potential contract extension and notes Dort’s importance to the team’s defensive culture and his investment in the team’s goals.

“We’ll definitely have a conversation on that. I don’t know when those conversations will pick up. We’ll have some different options… The most important thing in those situations is trying to understand where everybody is coming from and working together.”

Dort’s current deal expires after next season and would enter the 2023 offseason as an unrestricted free agent if a new deal is not reached upon.

10-day guy regrets

Presti admitted that a regret of his from this past season was not bringing in the 10-day hardship exception players sooner as the team was plagued by injuries in the final weeks of the season. Presti notes that it felt like he worked the 10-day guys into the ground with the amount of high minutes that were thrown their way.

Games of consequence

Presti mentioned that if the Thunder are once again playing games without actual consequences, then it could shift to a player development mode for the final portion of the regular season once again for the third consecutive year.

“See where we are, compete… play it from there. We’re closer to being the team we want to be than last season. But we’re still far away from being the team we want to be.”

Play-In & Mid-Season tournament

Presti admitted that he is a big fan of the Play-In tournament and a potential mid-season tournament, saying that it’s a bold and future-oriented move from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and company.

Presti also said that it will probably receive public backlash initially but the long-term impact will be worth the scrutiny. “There needs to be more than one thing to win in the NBA.”

Slow rebuild, no 40-win teams

Presti once again reemphasized the fact that he wants to build a long-term winner with the Thunder and that it will require some patience. Presti said that he doesn’t anticipate the team taking shortcuts when it comes to fully seeing out the rebuild and that he wants a contender instead of just a 40-win team in Oklahoma City.

OKC Blue's new home

Presti revealed that the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue will need a new home arena as the NBA and G League do not want their teams sharing a home court. Presti made it pretty clear that he was not a fan of this ruling and that he would prefer keeping both teams playing under the same roof. With that said, the Blue will be looking for a new arena for the second consecutive year.

No player advice

Presti said that he doesn’t necessarily seek advice from players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort when thinking about who to add to the team but also notes that he keeps a transparent relationship with the players.

One example of this would be him talking to the players about the likelihood that the team wasn’t going to reach the salary floor, so bonuses were going to head their way after the season.

Russ & SGA story

Presti shared a story about Gilgeous-Alexander due to his confidence of his ability to become a player:

“The night that we traded Russell (Westbrook)… it was pretty late… I was walking down a hallway.. I heard a ball bouncing.. I looked.. it was Shai working out.. he had just got here.. it was kind of a blur cause I was pretty emotional about the Russell thing..”

“I thought to myself, if this guy ever becomes a player, I gotta remember this story. I feel confident enough now to tell you this story. Cause this guy is going to be a player.”

Clippers' future

Presti brought up how he believes the LA Clippers have arguably the best roster in the league and that he thinks they have a chance at winning multiple titles in the next few seasons.

The Thunder own the 12th-best lottery odds due to the Clippers and Presti noted how that’s probably going to be as good as it gets in terms of the Clippers picks the team owns for the foreseeable future due to its roster.

“I think they’re gonna be the odds on favorite to win a title in the future… (The 12th-best lottery odds is) probably the best we’ll do and we’ll see what we can do with it.”

Not competing with the past

Presti said that the team is not competing with the past when it comes to expectations for the next iteration of the Thunder. Presti noted that no team in the league will ever draft three consecutive MVPs like the Thunder did with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, but notes that he’s excited about the potential of the future.

“Kevin Durant is a basketball god. James Harden is a basketball genius. Russell Westbrook is a basketball warrior.”

Inactive trade deadline

Presti said that he didn’t like the offers that were being thrown at him during the trade deadline and decided to stick to his guns and not make a trade for the sake of making a trade.

LeBron praise

During this past All-Star weekend, Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar LeBron James voiced praise for Presti by calling him the team’s “real MVP” due to his sharp eye for talent. When asked on his thoughts, Presti said that the players deserve the credit for making him look good and that they put in all the hard work.

“It’s all about the players. Nobody would be saying anything about the Thunder if it wasn’t for Reggie, for Serge, for Steven, Domas.”