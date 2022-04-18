FGCU beach volleyball team digs in ahead of conference tourney

ESTERO, Fla. — After knocking off 18th ranked South Carolina at a tournament over the weekend the top 20 FGCU beach volleyball team is rolling ahead of this weekend’s conference tournament.

From the first serve back in February, there was a feeling this could be a special year on the sand for the Eagles and they have backed that up with their impressive play.

“It has been a great season, we set the wins record I think we had 18 last year and we have 23 this year so that is great for the girls. They are all playing really well right now. I think we are peeking at the right time,” FGCU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Chris Sweat said.

We’ll give coach a break because they actually won 17 games a season ago but regardless in the programs short history they’ve never had more than 18 wins so this had to be somewhat of a surprise, right?

“No, I think we kind of expected it. Last year we had a really good season and this year we had really high hopes and really high expectations for one another. So yeah we were not that surprised but we were really happy when we beat the record,” FGCU senior beach volleyball player Lexie Hamilton said.

That program record of 23 wins for this season also has the team ranked as one of the top 20 teams in the country, a spot they’ve held for a majority of the year.

“We want to show out and we want to come out and work hard and show everybody that we are the best of the best. We are right there with everybody else, we are just as good as everybody else in the top 20,” Lexie said.

But obviously the proof is in the pudding and this weekend the Eagles will get the opportunity to show just how good they are.

“It is what all these girls live for, it is what they train so hard for and I mean it is going to be a great weekend in Alabama,” Coach Sweat said.

Beginning Friday the Eagles will be the two seed in the ASUN conference tournament with heightened stakes this season.

“You have to win the conference and get that NCAA bid. They expanded it to 16 teams so this will be the first year that if you win the conference you go to the NCAA tournament,” Coach Sweat said.

If they lose they can always hope for an at large bid but that first NCAA tournament berth in program history is there for the taking.

“It just dangles the carrot for them ‘hey if you win conference you get to go to the NCAA tournament,” Coach Sweat said.

So the best way to keep this historic season alive? Don’t fix what isn’t broken.

“One of our goals this year was definitely to get to that point I think it is getting closer and closer so we are really just going to keep our heads down and keep working and we have been playing so well we are just going to keep that momentum going,” Hamilton said.

“They are peeking at the right time you love to see how well they are playing and I cannot wait. It is going to be a fun weekend,” Coach Sweat said.

Pool play begins Friday at 9:30 am. The Eagles will play five games on Friday with all games being broadcast on ESPN+.