Dollar Tree Recalls More than One Million Hot Glue Guns Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Dollar Tree has issued a recall for over 1 million Crafter's Square Glue Guns due to fire and burn hazards. According to the recall notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, Dollar Tree has...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

