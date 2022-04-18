SAVE THE DATE: Downtown Kent Wine Walk will be Friday, June 10

SAVE THE DATE: The Kent Downtown Partnership will be holding its Downtown Kent Wine Walk on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 6 – 9 p.m.<

“Downtown Kent will be the place to welcome friends and neighbors with a lively Friday night vibe,” organizers said. “Kick-off the weekend with date night or gather good friends for a fun night of tasting and live music.”

Sip local wines, shop small, socialize, and support it all on a gorgeous summer evening. Downtown Kent businesses will feature wine tastings from select boutiques, and Pacific Northwest wineries. Visitors are encouraged to come early to get acquainted with downtown shops and restaurants.

Explore the diverse flavors of Kent on the downtown “food trail,” including Sushi, African, Thai, Mexican, bistros, and pubs.

LIVE MUSIC: Featuring the Joe Cook Band – nominated as Best Blues Band and Best Traditional Blues by the Washington Blues Society for 2022.

Ticket includes ten tastings, program guide, disposable wine glass, wrist band.

Bottles will be available for purchase tax free that night only.

BYOG: Help us reduce waste, bring your own glass!

THIS IS A RAIN OR SHINE EVENT!

TICKETS: $35 advance, $40 at door. Tickets and info at downtownkentwa.com

This is a FREE event; shops and restaurants will be open to the public. Wine tasting requires a ticket and 21+ age verification.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Kent Downtown Partnership and go towards future programs and projects in Historic Downtown Kent.