ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

SAVE THE DATE: Downtown Kent Wine Walk will be Friday, June 10

I Love Kent
I Love Kent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VrkrB_0fCsHb1w00

SAVE THE DATE: The Kent Downtown Partnership will be holding its Downtown Kent Wine Walk on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 6 – 9 p.m.<

“Downtown Kent will be the place to welcome friends and neighbors with a lively Friday night vibe,” organizers said. “Kick-off the weekend with date night or gather good friends for a fun night of tasting and live music.”

Sip local wines, shop small, socialize, and support it all on a gorgeous summer evening. Downtown Kent businesses will feature wine tastings from select boutiques, and Pacific Northwest wineries. Visitors are encouraged to come early to get acquainted with downtown shops and restaurants.

Explore the diverse flavors of Kent on the downtown “food trail,” including Sushi, African, Thai, Mexican, bistros, and pubs.

LIVE MUSIC: Featuring the Joe Cook Band – nominated as Best Blues Band and Best Traditional Blues by the Washington Blues Society for 2022.

Ticket includes ten tastings, program guide, disposable wine glass, wrist band.

Bottles will be available for purchase tax free that night only.

BYOG: Help us reduce waste, bring your own glass!

THIS IS A RAIN OR SHINE EVENT!

TICKETS: $35 advance, $40 at door. Tickets and info at downtownkentwa.com

This is a FREE event; shops and restaurants will be open to the public. Wine tasting requires a ticket and 21+ age verification.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Kent Downtown Partnership and go towards future programs and projects in Historic Downtown Kent.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Bedford hosts Wine & Spirits Walk

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Downtown Bedford will host the Bedford Wine & Spirits Walk on March 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. Over 20 locations are participating and will be offering free samples and bottes for purchase. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online. You must be at least 21 years old to […]
BEDFORD, PA
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kent, WA
Kent, WA
Government
Kent, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
The Decatur Daily

Food Truck Friday in downtown returns next week

An outdoor culinary event begun last year will return next week to Old Decatur for another season. The first Food Truck Friday of 2022 will take place April 1, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Bank and Church streets. Food trucks on site will be Get Loaded, Just Wing It and Tacos Los Volcanes.
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Wine Glass#Save The Date#Food Drink#Beverages#Sushi African#Thai#Mexican
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Book Walk’ Coming to Downtown Sedalia

The City of Sedalia is celebrating National Library Week (April 3-9) with a downtown “Book Walk.”. Plan time to walk with your favorite young reader and tour the downtown Sedalia area while reading a story from Boonslick Regional Library April 1 -15, and another story from the Sedalia Public Library April 16 – 30.
SEDALIA, MO
KING-5

Tacoma's renovated conservatory nearly ready to re-open

TACOMA, Wash. — There's a new floor-to-ceiling plant wall, a Golden Dart frog habitat, and a bog for carnivorous plants. They're all part of the $2.7 million year-long renovation of the W.W. Seymour Conservatory in Tacoma's Wright Park. The building re-opens to the public May 14. "It is very...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KING-5

'Washington's Best Cookies' come from a Greenlake family bakery

SEATTLE — The universal appeal of a cookie cannot be denied. It’s written on Tomas Perez’s T-shirt. "My shirt says ‘Never too old for milk and cookies’, which is very true, we believe that,” said Perez, who with his wife Brooke and daughter Isabella, owns Bell’s Cookie Co. which was recently anointed by Yelp as the place that makes the ‘best cookies in Washington state'.
SEATTLE, WA
I Love Kent

I Love Kent

Kent, WA
606
Followers
719
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

 https://ilovekent.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy