Drivers heading past Canyons Village in recent months may have seen a new apartment complex springing out of the ground. It’s a workforce housing project that’s been planned for nearly 25 years. When it’s finished, as soon as a year from now, it will have at least 1,107 beds. And workers at the Canyons Village base area will have the first chance to sign up.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO