Sen. Mike Caputo praises Mon Health's and WVJC's plan for nursing education. At the table are (from left)WJC Nursing Program Coordinator Christin Weiss, WVJC Morgantown campus President Samantha Esposito, Mon Health Chief Nursing Executive Krystal Atkinson, Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg and WVJC CEO Chad Callen.

MORGANTOWN – Mon Health System and West Virginia Junior College inked a letter of intent on Monday to launch a first-of-its-kind nursing education program in the state. In a collaborati

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers