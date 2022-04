On Wednesday, the Boston City Council passed the ordinance regarding targeted residential picketing means picketing, protesting, or demonstrating, with or without signs or sound amplification, that is specifically directed towards a particular residence or one or more occupants of the residence, and which takes place before or about the targeted residence. The ordinance would restrict targeted residential picketing only between the hours of 9:00pm and 9:00am, and would not affect marches or protests passing through residential areas that are not targeted at a particular home.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 DAYS AGO