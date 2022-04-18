4:00PM news Apr. 18 - part 1

Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help. According to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Americans have an estimated $88 billion in medical debt...
A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for...
THE exact dates millions of retirees will receive enhanced $1,657 Social Security payments have been revealed. In 2021, the average monthly payment for retired workers was $1,565, and that rose to $1,657 with the 5.9 percent COLA increase. This month's first batch of SSI checks is on the way to...
Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.”
Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
Millions of Americans collect SSDI or SSI benefits every month to get by, but some wonder if they can get more both. Each program is run under the Social Security Administration. There are differences between the them. What are the key differences with SSDI and SSI?. There are four major...
Millions of Americans collect Social Security payments every month, but when they arrive depends on your day of birth. People rely heavily on Social Security payments, and it makes up around 50% of people’s income in retirement. This means knowing when to expect it to plan for a budget...
Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, the federal judge who struck down the CDC’s mask mandate for public transportation on Monday, was deemed “Not Qualified” for the position when she was nominated for her role by President Trump in 2020.
